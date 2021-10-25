Rite Aid Chooses Within as Digital Media Agency of Record

Rite Aid has selected Within as its digital media agency of record. In this role, Within will create an integrated, data-driven approach to unify the drug store chain’s marketing strategy and customer experience, implementing a diverse media mix and a cross-channel measurement approach rooted in incrementality.

“The health care industry has changed a lot over the last year, and our customers’ preferences have changed, too,” noted Erik Keptner, Rite Aid’s chief merchandising and marketing officer. “As a result, we are evolving our approach to ensure relevancy and a strong customer experience. We value the Within team’s expertise and strategic vision, and we are excited to partner with them.”

The two entities will work together to ensure that Rite Aid’s marketing and business aims are aligned to amplify the success of future campaigns across all media channels. Together, the companies will communicate Rite Aid’s unique value proposition while maintaining focus on results and sustainable growth.

“Rite Aid shares our passion for innovation within the customer experience,” said Joe Yakuel, CEO of New York-based Within. “We look forward to working with Rite Aid to build a media strategy prioritizing profitability that will facilitate growth for the company and its customers.”

With more than 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states, Camp Hill, Pa.-based Rite Aid is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.