Cub Foods Chooses Digital Agency of Record

Cub Foods has selected MSP-C as its digital marketing agency of record, marking the first time that the Stillwater, Minnesota-based supermarket banner has chosen an outside group to handle its digital marketing efforts.

“We’ve been searching for the best agency to help us transform our digital presence and to better serve our shoppers,” said Darren Caudill, Cub SVP of sales, marketing and merchandising. “We found that in MSP-C. Their passion for storytelling really spoke to us, as did their ability to reach consumers in ways that matter most in our communities — all while driving sales for our organization.”

An editorially and data-driven content marketing agency based in Minneapolis, MSP-C aims to help brands throughout the United States connect with consumers in culturally relevant and innovative ways. The new association with Cub encompasses strategy and execution for website and app content, design and user experience; email and loyalty programs; brand campaigns; social and paid media management; and digital out-of-home advertising, and will support 78 stores across the Gopher State.

“Grocers are at a pivotal moment, and we’re incredibly excited to help Cub define and build its digital future and drive sales at shelf,” noted Kate Rogers, MSP-C’s VP of digital strategy. “We know that consumers continue to depend on value, safety and trust in grocers, and Cub is poised to deliver on all counts, with many great stories to tell. Our team is a passionate bunch, especially when it comes to food and community service, so the chance to be a part of such a digital transformation is really a dream project. We can’t wait to roll up our sleeves.”

The Cub-MSP-C relationship began earlier this month, with agency partners working on-site at Cub headquarters.

Owned by United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), Cub operates 79 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois. Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers, and foodservice customers. UNFI is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.