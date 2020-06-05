UNFI Canada Names New President

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has someone new at the helm of its Canadian business. Stacey Kravitz will become president of UNFI Canada, effective Aug. 2. Kravitz is currently SVP of sales at the company. She also has more than 25 years in high-profile leadership positions within sales at Kraft Foods and Kraft Heinz Co. before landing at UNFI Canada.

Peter Brennan, president of UNFI Canada for the past four years, will be retiring at the end of the fiscal year. In succeeding him, Kravitz will oversee broadline natural, organic and specialty distribution in Canada, and lead a sales, merchandising and supply chain organization of more than 450 associates. She will report to UNFI President & CMO Chris Testa.

"Stacey creates highly collaborative stakeholder relationships and has a proven track record of building sales, developing business relationships, managing operations and leading strategic planning," said Testa. "Her UNFI experience and accomplishments –from structuring national sales and customer business teams to negotiating high-profile preferred distribution agreements – are among her many career achievements that led to today's announcement. Stacey is a recognized industry professional, and we're excited to have her lead UNFI Canada into the future."

In May 2019, Kravitz was elected to the board of directors of the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) and chairs CHFA's HR committee.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers, and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 30 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.