RILA SEVP, Public Affairs Michael Hanson to Retire

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) has revealed that Michael Hanson, SEVP, public affairs, at the trade organization, will retire on Aug. 30. Hanson’s career began in 1992, when he went to work for the late Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, and he joined RILA in 2019.

Under his leadership, RILA delivered important victories for retailers, among them the passage of the INFORM Consumers Act to help fight organized retail crime, and the prevention of an increase in the corporate tax rate.

“Michael’s dedication to advancing the retail industry has been unparalleled,” noted Brian Dodge, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based RILA. “His strategic guidance and unwavering focus on the issues that matter most to our members have helped position RILA as an influential voice for leading retailers. While we will deeply miss his expertise, we wish him and his wife, Annie, all the best as they begin an exciting new chapter in their lives together.”

Throughout his career, Hanson has been an advocate for innovation and collaboration, striving to build bridges among policymakers, industry leaders and stakeholders. According to RILA, his contributions have not only strengthened the organization, but have also positively influenced the wider retail landscape.