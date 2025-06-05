 Skip to main content

RILA SEVP, Public Affairs Michael Hanson to Retire

Austen Jensen and Evan Armstrong tapped to lead trade org’s public policy portfolio
Bridget Goldschmidt
Photo Courtesy of LinkedIn

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) has revealed that Michael Hanson, SEVP, public affairs, at the trade organization, will retire on Aug. 30. Hanson’s career began in 1992, when he went to work for the late Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, and he joined RILA in 2019. 

Under his leadership, RILA delivered important victories for retailers, among them the passage of the INFORM Consumers Act to help fight organized retail crime, and the prevention of an increase in the corporate tax rate.

“Michael’s dedication to advancing the retail industry has been unparalleled,” noted Brian Dodge, president and  CEO of Washington, D.C.-based RILA. “His strategic guidance and unwavering focus on the issues that matter most to our members have helped position RILA as an influential voice for leading retailers. While we will deeply miss his expertise, we wish him and his wife, Annie, all the best as they begin an exciting new chapter in their lives together.”

Throughout his career, Hanson has been an advocate for innovation and collaboration, striving to build bridges among policymakers, industry leaders and stakeholders. According to RILA, his contributions have not only strengthened the organization, but have also positively influenced the wider retail landscape.

“I can’t thank Brian enough for giving me the opportunity to work at RILA and be part of this amazing association and its member companies,” said Hanson. “I will always cherish the friendships, the laughter and successes that happen every day at RILA. I am grateful that I got to be part of a wonderful team of colleagues, and I will miss every one of them. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, and I know RILA’s positive impact on the retail industry will grow stronger every day, month and year, because it is a one-of-a-kind place with the best people doing great things.”

As part of this planned transition, Austen Jensen, EVP, government affairs, will succeed Hanson as SEVP, public affairs, while Evan Armstrong will be promoted to SVP and take on Jensen’s current role heading up the government affairs team.

“Austen Jensen and Evan Armstrong have both demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to RILA’s mission throughout their tenure,” observed Dodge. “Their expertise and vision will undoubtedly strengthen our advocacy efforts and ensure that RILA continues to be a trusted voice for the retail industry.”

With RILA for nearly a decade, Jensen has led the federal government affairs team since 2019. Before joining the organization, he spent more than a decade working in the U.S. House of Representatives, finishing out his time on Capitol Hill as chief of staff for Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. Armstrong joined RILA in 2016 and over the past nine years has spearheaded RILA’s advocacy efforts related to workforce and employment issues before Congress and federal agencies.​ Before coming to RILA, he held a variety of roles on Capitol Hill, including legislative counsel to Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich. 

RILA members consist of more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers and service suppliers, which together account for more than $2.7 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and hundreds of thousands of stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

