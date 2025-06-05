RILA SEVP, Public Affairs Michael Hanson to Retire
“I can’t thank Brian enough for giving me the opportunity to work at RILA and be part of this amazing association and its member companies,” said Hanson. “I will always cherish the friendships, the laughter and successes that happen every day at RILA. I am grateful that I got to be part of a wonderful team of colleagues, and I will miss every one of them. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, and I know RILA’s positive impact on the retail industry will grow stronger every day, month and year, because it is a one-of-a-kind place with the best people doing great things.”
As part of this planned transition, Austen Jensen, EVP, government affairs, will succeed Hanson as SEVP, public affairs, while Evan Armstrong will be promoted to SVP and take on Jensen’s current role heading up the government affairs team.
“Austen Jensen and Evan Armstrong have both demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to RILA’s mission throughout their tenure,” observed Dodge. “Their expertise and vision will undoubtedly strengthen our advocacy efforts and ensure that RILA continues to be a trusted voice for the retail industry.”
With RILA for nearly a decade, Jensen has led the federal government affairs team since 2019. Before joining the organization, he spent more than a decade working in the U.S. House of Representatives, finishing out his time on Capitol Hill as chief of staff for Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. Armstrong joined RILA in 2016 and over the past nine years has spearheaded RILA’s advocacy efforts related to workforce and employment issues before Congress and federal agencies. Before coming to RILA, he held a variety of roles on Capitol Hill, including legislative counsel to Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich.
