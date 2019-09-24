Retailers and Brands Can Facilitate Better Eating With Eggs

Consumers may have changed the way they eat, but their needs remain the same: functional food that doesn’t sacrifice taste for nutrition. One food that can meet these needs is the egg.

In a recent study from ingredients company Kerry, 65% of consumers reported that they seek functional benefits from their food and drink. That’s 65% of consumers who are more diligent about reading the nutritional panel on the back of each package, are looking for food that can fuel their lifestyles and are interested in ingredients proved by science to be nutritionally beneficial.

Not only are the days of shopping based purely on taste, smell and texture gone, but both brands and retailers must realize that the flipside of the coin of functional ingredients is education – and lots of it. Companies must put education at the center of their conversations with today’s curious shoppers. Such a proactive approach can build trust, even as industry trends shift.

With the onset of functional ingredients, there has also been an increase in grazing, which has completely disrupted America’s cultural normalcy of three square meals per day. Now, because the nation’s foodies have become a nation of snackers, each snack has more meaning. It must work harder to satisfy consumers’ moment-to-moment appetites, all while propelling them from daily hurdle to daily hurdle.

Each year, content is produced that tells us what we already assume to be true: that we’re busier than ever. In light of our on-the-go lives, grazing has replaced the need to sit down and enjoy a meal. Now it’s necessary that each snack keeps our bodies and minds as sharp as they need to be between the time we rush out the door to the time we come home for dinner.