Three Bridges Egg Bites





In time for National Breakfast Month in September, Valley Fine Foods has introduced Three Bridges Egg Bites as a healthful, convenient and versatile alternative to traditional breakfast foods. Featuring only all-natural ingredients, including antibiotic-free meats, rBST-free cheeses and no binders, and packed with 17 to 20 grams of protein per serving, the gluten-free, keto-friendly product boasts fewer carbs and sugars than other breakfast foods, and is ready in a mere 90 seconds. The fluffy mini muffin-shaped eggs baked to a golden-brown finish are prepared and shipped fresh, and come in four varieties: Country-Style Sausage, Uncured Bacon & Cheese, Bell Pepper & Cheese, and Mushroom & Asiago. A 4.6-ounce 2-pack, which includes a convenient microwavable tray allowing for quick and easy cleanup, retails for a suggested $3.49.

