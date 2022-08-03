The Raley's Cos. Elevates 3 Execs to Support Enterprise

The Raley’s Cos. has promoted three leaders within the enterprise organization: Craig Benson was advanced to the chief, information technology officer role; Helen Singmaster was promoted to SVP, general counsel; and Matt Hilbrink was elevated to the VP of enterprise risk and asset protection position.

Benson has held several roles at Raley’s during his 20-plus years at the company, most recently as SVP, technology. In his new position, he will lead The Raley’s Cos. expansion of technical and operational capabilities.

“As a member of the executive leadership team, Craig has proven to be a thoughtful, dedicated and strategic partner. Under his leadership and that of his team, The Raley’s Cos. are consistently able to meet the demands of our business and the evolving expectations of our customers. I am grateful for his contribution and leadership,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Cos.

Meanwhile, Singmaster will lead legal strategy at The Raley’s Cos., supporting all companies within the enterprise’s portfolio.

“Helen is the epitome of a service leader,” said Knopf. “Helen has been a source of stability and expertise for 25 years. The board, executive leadership team and I are grateful for her leadership and ongoing contribution.”

In Hilbrink’s new role, he will be responsible for the strategy and execution of risk management, environmental health and safety, food safety and quality assurance, asset protection, and corporate security for the portfolio of companies.

“Matt is an outstanding thought partner who prioritizes the safety and well-being of our team members and customers,” said Knopf. “We are fortunate to have such an experienced leader.

Raley’s completed its acquisition of Bashas’ in December 2021 to form The Raley’s Cos. All three leadership roles are for The Raley’s Cos. and are a part of the shared services model, which supports all of the companies and brands in the enterprise.

With more than 21,000 employees, privately owned and family-run The Raley's Cos. operates 230-plus locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, the company bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. The company is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.