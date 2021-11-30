Publix Shares Gift Ideas for Publix Super Fans

Publix fans can spread the love this holiday with its Publix-branded apparel and accessories. The retailer touted sweatshirts calling out its famous sub sandwiches, socks, computer bags and more.

Aldi UK introduced holiday sweaters, adding to its branded apparel lineup, and Costco has found a following with its Kirkland logoed sweatshirt. Retailers are pushing the levels of loyalty with fun apparel and Publix even launched a limited-edition gingerbread house that looks like a Publix location for the holidays, too.

The Florida retailer has the items in its running online company store, where it hosts its collection of Publix branded clothing and more. The store is focused on holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for the season.

New arrivals for 2021 include:

Publix-inspired shoe charms that can be used to decorate clogs and Crocs;

Socks with the Publix logo and in the grocer’s company colors;

A white Publix bucket hat with the company “P”;

A green duffle bag;

Insulated portable drinking bottle along with a sticker set to decorate the bottle;

Publix PopSockets that affix to mobile phones and share Publix sayings;

Publix-branded heavy cotton apron;

Publix keychain;

Chicken tender sub sandwich hoodie;

Computer rucksack;

Publix-branded cornhole game set.

See all of the items at the Publix blog.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,285 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.