Publix Promotes 2 Officers

Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones has revealed two officer promotions, effective Jan. 1, 2022, to support the company’s growth.

Chris Mesa, currently director of tax and treasury, will be promoted to VP and controller. Mesa began his career in 1986 in Tampa, Fla., as a front service clerk. In 1993, he transferred to support as a clerk in the treasury department. He worked in various positions within tax and treasury before becoming senior tax manager in 2004 and director of tax in 2015, assuming his current role in 2018. As well as his current tax and treasury functions, Mesa will be responsible for merchandise and DSD payables and accounts receivable. He’s also a recipient of the 2018 George W. Jenkins Award.

Doug Stalbaum joined the company in 2019 as director of business analysis and reporting, and will also be promoted to VP and controller. Before joining Publix, Stalbaum was a senior audit manager at an accounting firm for eight years, senior director and controller at a restaurant chain for six years, and director of finance at a furniture retailer for three years. Along with his current information systems and pharmacy support functions, Stalbaum will oversee the financial reporting process, store banking functions and expense payables.

“We are excited to announce the promotions of Chris and Doug,” said Jones. “Their financial knowledge and commitment to providing premier service to our stores make them valuable members of our team. For our company to have continued success and growth, we need dedicated associates who are ready to take the next step in their Publix careers. We look forward to seeing all they will accomplish in their new roles.”

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,285 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.