Publix Announces 3 Leadership Promotions

At a time when supply chains are stressed and the industry is facing changes in sustainability and risk management, Publix has made key leadership moves to address short- and long-term challenges and opportunities.

Shoring up its supply chain management function, the Florida retailer promoted Kyle Davis, the current director of warehousing, to VP of distribution. Davis began his career in 1988 at the company’s warehouse in Miami and has worked his way up to roles as a warehouse superintendent and distribution manager before moving into his most recent position in 2007. As VP of distribution, he will oversee the company’s distribution centers in Atlanta, Jacksonville, Fla., and McCalla, Ala. and a soon-to-open distribution center in Greensboro, N.C.

Also moving up is Chris Haake, who will take on the job of VP of replenishment and purchasing support, leading supply chain forecasting and replenishment, emerging business, private label development and space management. Most recently a business development director of grocery retail support for Publix, Haake has steadily ascended into buyer, category manager and business development roles since starting with the company as a front service clerk in 1987.

Meanwhile, Publix has named Merriann Metz as SVP, general counsel and secretary, an elevation from her most recent title as VP, general counsel and secretary. She is charged with the strategic oversight of legal, compliance, environmental and sustainability and risk management for the organization. Metz joined Publix in 2006 as an attorney in the legal department and has continually moved up the ranks.

“We are excited to announce the promotions of Kyle, Chris and Merriann,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “For our company to have continued success and growth, we need dedicated associates who are ready to take the next step in their Publix careers. These promotions continue to perpetuate our Publix culture of developing associates by preparing them for opportunity. We look forward to seeing all they will accomplish in their new roles.”

All three promotions are effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.