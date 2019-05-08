Produce for Kids Launches 6th Annual Power Your Lunchbox Campaign

Produce for Kids' Power Your Lunchbox program takes place from Aug. 5 to Sept. 22, encouraging families to eat more nutritious lunches and make healthy choices in conjunction with the start of a new school year. Families are encouraged to take the campaign social with the hashtag #PowerYourLunchbox.

The cause marketing organization, in conjunction with its nine brand partners — Bee Sweet Citrus, Crispy Green, Grow Bananas, Litehouse, NatureFresh Farms, Pero Family Farms, Shuman Farms’ RealSweet, Wholly Guacamole, and Zespri Kiwifruit — has committed to providing 180,000 meals to Feeding America programs during this period. One dollar helps provide 10 meals secured by Feeding America.

“As parents and guardians, we all want our kids to succeed in school, and the foundation of that success is the right nutrition to keep students’ brains powered all day long,” said Trish James, VP of Orlando, Fla.-based Produce for Kids. “Along with our like-minded brand partners, we are working hard this back-to-school season to make sure families have the resources they need for success while raising funds for families in need.”

Although the campaign is in its sixth year, Poweryourlunchbox.com has a new design for 2019, including kid-friendly and registered dietitian-approved lunchbox inspiration. Produce for Kids also has a new registered dietitian on the team, Sally Kuzemchack, of RealMomNutrition.com, and an author of multiple cookbooks.

Produce for Kids plans to utilize Instagram for the campaign with Takeover Tuesdays, IGTV and Live videos. Followers can enter weekly giveaways using #PowerYourLunchbox for a chance to win lunchbox items.

On Twitter, Produce for Kids is hosting a #PowerYourLunchbox party on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. ET, with questions and comments from families, as well a the release of back-to-school podcast episodes.

“To date, Power Your Lunchbox has contributed the equivalent of nearly 1.3 million meals to Feeding America,” continued James. “It’s very hard to do your best on an empty stomach, and this program is able to provide inspiration for families and also provide much-needed help to families who are facing hunger.”

In June, Produce for Kids was the first-place recipient of the Best International Initiative for Marketing Fresh Produce to Children in 2019 for the Power Your Lunchbox program, presented at The London Produce show and Conference.