SpartanNash Launches Kids Crew to Boost Children’s Health

Distributor and grocer SpartanNash has introduced the Kids Crew program, designed to help kids and their parents make healthy eating choices by offering in-store activities, free fresh fruit for youngsters and online resources.

“Kids Crew is another way our stores can connect with the communities where they are located and where our associates live and work,” explained SpartanNash SVP and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson. “Not only does Kids Crew support our other in-store health and wellness efforts, but it helps kids understand the important role food plays in their everyday lives.”

The program is now available at SpartanNash banners Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market across Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Also as part of Kids Crew, SpartanNash has joined forces with Chicago-based Field Trip Factory to offer supermarket tours for pre-K through sixth-grade and special-needs classes. Groups of between eight and 30 children can participate in the tours.

“We’re excited to launch our Kids Crew program and offer store tours through our partnership with Field Trip Factory,” noted SpartanNash VP, Marketing Brian Holt. “We look forward to working with school groups in our local communities and growing our relationships with them by making it easier than ever to schedule tours in our stores and learn the basics of healthy eating.”

During the approximately one-hour tours, students will learn about MyPlate, healthy food choices, portion size, among other topics, with a special behind-the-scenes glimpse of their local supermarket.

Kids Crew is part of SpartanNash’s Living Well initiatives, which also include an ever-growing array of organic offerings, free and reduced-cost prescriptions at its pharmacies, programs for children, and regional wellness specialists who serve company-owned retail stores and communities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and the greater Omaha, Neb., area.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. The company operates 159 supermarkets, mainly under the Family Fare Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market banners. Through its MDV military division, it is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries. SpartanNash is No. 35 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.