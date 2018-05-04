SpartanNash Offers Free Fresh Fruit for Kids

To help kids eat more healthfully, SpartanNash has launched a Free Fresh Fruit for Kids program. Through the use of designated bins by the front of produce sections in SpartanNash retail stores, the program enables children to take a banana or clementine as a snack when they visit store.

“We are proud to offer these fresh fruit options for kids and encourage healthier eating habits,” said SpartanNash EVP and General Manager of Corporate Retail Ted Adornato. “Parents love the Free Fresh Fruit for Kids program, and it supports our health-and-wellness initiatives to inspire families to eat healthier in every aisle of our stores.”

Free Fresh Fruit for Kids is available in 136 Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market locations in seven states.

“Our stores embrace the needs of their local neighborhoods and the families that live there,” added Adornato. “If you’re a parent with small children, it can be difficult at times to shop if you aren’t keeping your child happy and occupied. By offering a real-food snack for kids from our produce department, we’re connecting with the families that shop our stores and inspiring a generation to make healthy choices.”

The program is part of SpartanNash’s Living Well initiatives, which also include a growing range of organic offerings, free and low-cost prescriptions at in-store pharmacies, kids programming and Regional Wellness Specialists serving company-owned retail stores and communities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and the greater Omaha, Neb., area.

Other grocers offering similar programs include Giant Food LLC; Raley's; and ShopRite.

SpartanNash’s core businesses consist of distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers, national accounts, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The company serves customer locations in 47 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Italy, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. It operates 143 supermarkets, mainly under the Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market banners. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.