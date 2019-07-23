Consumers Shift to Fresh-Focused, Snack-Style Lunches; Retailers Respond

In Japan, bento is a lacquered or decorated lunchbox, traditionally containing such items as rice, vegetables and sashimi (raw fish with condiments). But the term has taken on a new meaning among U.S. consumers, particularly for busy moms who are looking for more creative and healthy ways to package their children’s lunches. All you have to do is type #bentobox on Instagram to see the many ways that people are getting creative with their midday meals.

At the center of this trend is a move toward more fresh-focused, snack-style lunches — in which consumers can incorporate numerous bite-sized tastes, while hopefully including essential meal components such as protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Examples include cut vegetables with dips, fruit cut in star shapes, cubed cheese, whole wheat crackers and turkey roll-ups.

With this growing trend, grocers have an important role to play — as well as an opportunity to grow sales in several fresh categories — by merchandising these bento-type meal ideas in the front of their stores, in the deli and in other sections. They can also educate and inspire their shoppers with lunch meal ideas and preparation tips to help save time.

Several retailers around the country are already innovating to help their shoppers think “out of the brown bag,” so to speak.