ShopRite Dietitian Receives 1st Produce for Kids Mission for Nutrition Scholarship

Jennifer Klein, a retail dietitian at ShopRite of Manchester, N.J., is the first recipient of Produce for Kids’ (PFK) Mission for Nutrition scholarship. Under Orlando, Fla.-based PFK’s inaugural online and in-store Mission for Nutrition promotion, launched in observance of National Nutrition Month, dietitians were invited to create a display or host an event and submit photos to be considered for a $1,000 continuing-education scholarship.

The program focused on the importance of a healthy family diet and the value of meal planning and preparation, while aiming to boost consumption of fresh produce. Mission for Nutrition kits featuring health-focused items for display went out to more than 400 retail dietitians at 52 retailers across the United States and Canada.

“I am honored to be the recipient of the scholarship,” said Klein. “Throughout the month of March, I used the recipes from the Mission for Nutrition kit during multiple in-store demos and cooking classes. Our ShopRite kids cooking class especially loved the barbecue chicken tamale recipe.”

Other dietitians used the kit materials in relation to Girl Scout groups, store tours, informational displays and recipe demonstrations, among other activations. More than 22,000 mini-magazines featuring participating brands, including Avocados From Mexico, Crispy Green, Earthbound Farm, Eat Smart, NatureFresh Farms, Pero Family Farms, RealSweet and the National Watermelon Promotion Board, were distributed in stores.

“We are thrilled to present Jennifer with this scholarship,” noted PFK President Trish James. “Consumers really latched on to the hashtag #MissionforNutrition, and by the end of the month, we certainly had a strong conversation taking place.”

According to PFK, the promotion garnered more than 126 million impressions across the program’s website visitation, public relations, influencer outreach, Healthy Family Project podcast “Healthy Bites” segments, meal-planning e-book downloads, e-newsletters, social media and Twitter party. During March, 12,000 consumers entered to win a weekly giveaway of meal-prep kitchen gadgets.

Additionally, the partner brands and commodities offered samples, coupons, brochures or promotional items in the kits for retail dietitians, as well as being featured in branded recipes, meal plans, an online sweepstakes, targeted e-newsletters, PFK social media channels, influencer outreach, and mentions in the “Healthy Bites” podcast segments.

Feeding America programs helping families and children will receive a $8,000 donation tied to Mission for Nutrition, in common with PFK's other programs. The cause marketing organization has raised more than $6.7 million for charities aiding families and children since 2002.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., the retailer co-operative whose members operate stores under the ShopRite banner, is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.