The Pioneer Woman Frozen Food Line Additions

The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, has grown her namesake food line with frozen breakfasts, sides and appetizers featuring the rich homestyle flavors of her family recipes. Offering an assortment of products and flavors, the line consists of Chorizo Egg Bites, Roasted Vegetable Egg Bites, and Cowgirl Quiche for breakfast; hearty comfort-food side dishes Green Bean Casserole, Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole, Country Corn Casserole, Fancy Mac & Cheese, and Sweet Potato and Kale Casserole; and appetizers Goat Cheese Bites with Marinara, Zucchini Chips with Sweet & Sour Sauce, and Toasted Ravioli with Marinara. The suggested retail price per item is $5.99.