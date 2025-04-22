Since milk is one of the top food allergens among kids in the United States, JELL-O has risen to the challenge of creating an alt-dairy sweet treat with Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding – the iconic brand’s first-ever plant-based, lactose-free and vegan offering. In fact, JELL-O is the first mainstream brand to bring an alt-dairy pudding to families across the country, while the product also marks parent company Kraft Heinz’s inaugural foray into the plant-based and oat milk dessert space. Using the fastest-growing alt-dairy milk to deliver the signature creamy texture and craveable chocolate flavor that JELL-O Pudding fans know and love – in the first classic pudding flavor ever offered by the brand – the product is available in convenient 14-ounce 4-packs retailing for a suggested $3.99 at retailers nationwide.