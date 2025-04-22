Low-carb, low-calorie pasta brand It’s Skinny has now introduced ready-to-eat Pasta Meals, which it hails as a first-of-its-kind innovation in the pasta meal category. Pairing the brand’s signature zero-carb, gluten-free noodles with rich organic cheese blends, the shelf-stable dishes bring restaurant-quality flavors to the center store without sacrificing taste or convenience. Available in three flavors — Truffle Parm, Cacio e Pepe, and Velvety Cheddar — the gluten-free, keto, non-GMO line contains just 7 grams or fewer of total carbs per serving, as well as fewer calories and less sodium. The meals are ready in about five minutes from start to finish – all consumers need to do is heat the sauce for three to four minutes while rinsing the noodles, and then combine and eat. It’s Skinny formulated the line with premium ingredients, including konjac, a high-fiber, low-carb root from Southeast Asia, to create tasty, balanced options that cater to modern dietary preferences. A 9.7-ounce box of any variety of It’s Skinny Pasta Meals retails for a suggested $5.99.