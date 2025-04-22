The No. 1 organic bread brand in the United States, Dave’s Killer Bread, has expanded its product lineup with the national launch of organic Sandwich Rolls in two popular varieties: 21 Whole Grains and Seeds and Sandwich Rolls Done Right. Created for hearty sub sandwiches, hot dogs and even French bread pizzas, the sandwich rolls unite convenience, versatility and whole grains to elevate mealtime experiences. The 21 Whole Grains and Seeds variety offers 16 grams of whole grains and 11 grams of protein (11% daily value) per serving, while the Sandwich Rolls Done Right pack provides 10 grams of whole grains and 11 grams of protein (11% daily value) per serving. Both roll varieties are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified as well as containing no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial additives or preservatives. A 6-count package of either roll variety has a suggested retail price of $6.99, and the product can be found in the bread aisle at grocery stores nationwide.