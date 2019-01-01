Camanchaca Inc., the U.S.-based division of Chilean seafood industry leader Camanchaca S.A., debuted Pier 33 Gourmet Organic Mussels this year’s Seafood Expo North America in March, making the product the first organic Chilean mussel of its kind in the market. The flash-frozen mussels are certified organic under the European standard, and audited by the Organización Internacional Agropecuaria (OIA). All of Pier 33 Gourmet’s seafood offerings are sustainable, natural and non-GMO. Available in Butter Garlic Sauce (shelled and unshelled), Tomato Garlic Sauce, and White Wine Sauce, a 1-pound package of the fully cooked mussels retails for a suggested $2.49.