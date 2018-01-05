PG's Most Popular Content in April 2018
Among the 130-plus pieces of content posted on Progressive Grocer's website in April, the 10 most-popular, based on website analytics of the month’s page views, are:
- Lucky’s Signs Leases for Stores in 20 Cities
- What's Keeping Grocery Execs Up at Night – and How They are Responding: Annual Report
- Sprouts Unveils 13 New Store Locations for Q3
- Wegmans, H-E-B, Publix Tops in Customer Experience
- Supervalu Explores Next Steps, Including Sale
- Albertsons Pulls IPO Plan Due to Rite Aid Merger Deal
- Food Lion Pilots Robots to Spot Out-of-Stocks, Hazards, Pricing Issues
- 7 Things Grocers Can Do to Make Ecommerce Mainstream
- Wegmans to Open ‘Unique’ Multilevel Store in Mall
- Amazon’s New Grocery Gains Show Shoppers See it Like Other Grocers