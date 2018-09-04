Supervalu Explores Next Steps, Including Sale

Supervalu is working with Lazard and Barclays to explore next steps for the wholesaler, including a potential sale. The news sent the stock price up 9.3 percent on Friday. Activist investor Blackwells Capital has nominated six members for the board of directors, which spurred the action.

Blackwell first announced plans to nominate three members to Supervalu’s board, but upped that number to six in March. According to a Reuters report, Blackwells wants Supervalu to consider selling 30 percent of the 217 stores it owns and start paying a dividend as well as begin a share buyback plan.

Supervalu has been in flux since selling its Save-A-Lot business at the end of 2016 and is in the process of becoming more distribution-focused. Currently, Supervalu is serving a network of more than 3,000 owned, franchised and affiliated stores across the country.