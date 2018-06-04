Supervalu Names Chief Accounting Officer

Wholesale-retail operator Supervalu Inc. has named David W. Johnson its chief accounting officer, elevating him permanently to the post he has held on an interim basis since last July.

Johnson has also been Supervalu’s VP and controller since April 2013, and will continue in that role. Johnson was previously senior director and assistant controller from 2011 to 2012, and VP/assistant controller from 2012 to April 2013.

Minneapolis-based Supervalu is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The company also operates 200 retail grocery stores primarily organized under five regionally based retail banners -- Cub Foods; Shoppers Food & Pharmacy; Shop ‘n Save; Farm Fresh, which Supervalu is selling; and Hornbacher’s -- as well as two Rainbow and two County Market stores.