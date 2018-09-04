Lucky’s Signs Leases for Stores in 20 Cities

Natural and organic food retailer Lucky’s Market has signed leases for stores in 20 cities in Montana, Ohio and Florida.

The leases are for locations in Missoula, Mont.; Cleveland, Ohio; Wheat Ridge and Fort Collins, Colo.; and Oakleaf, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, Port St. Lucie, Boca Raton, Dania Beach, Cooper City, Hunters Creek, Orlando, Winter Park, Vineland, Colonial Landing, and Lake Mary, Fla. New stores in these cities are slated to open over the next 18 to 24 months.

Further, Lucky’s has letters of intent for a few additional store locations, and will release more information on these sites as it becomes available.

The Boulder, Colo.-based grocer currently operates 28 stores in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Ohio and Wyoming, but expects its store count to total more than 40 by the end of the year.