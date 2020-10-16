Pet Care in a Pandemic

“When you think about it, it makes a lot of sense,” she observes. “Everyone is home and spending 100% of their time with their loved ones, and that includes their pets. A lot of people might not have had time for a pet before, but now they have all of this time on their hands.”

As a small rescue organization, Tiny Paws has sometimes found that meeting the demand for furry friends is difficult. “A couple of times during the past few months, we’ve had to put people on waiting lists,” marvels Mustafa. “There just weren’t enough to go around!”

Pet ownership was already big business before the onslaught of lockdowns, quarantines and self-isolation. According to the American Pet Products Association’s (APPA) second volume of the “COVID-19 Pulse Study: Pet Ownership During the Pandemic,” 6% of survey participants said that the virus caused them to acquire a new pet this summer. That could represent millions of newly acquired pets, all of which need food, medicine and supplies.

Pricing Importance

While COVID-19 may have made pet adoptions trend upwards, it has fewer positive effects on the finances of pet owners. Sixty-one percent of them think that the economy is heading into a recession, and more than half are very concerned about their finances over the next year.

Pet retailers are watching the numbers, too. The Stamford, Connecticut-based APPA reports that more than $95 billion was spent within the U.S. pet industry in 2019, with nearly $37 billion spent in the food and treat categories, and $19 billion on supplies, live animals and over-the-counter medicine, but the COVID-19 pandemic has added a healthy dose of uncertainty to the 2020 projections. There’s some good news for retailers, however: According to Progressive Grocer’s 2020 Consumer Expenditures Report, pet food is up by a couple of percentage points, while treats and supplies both grew significantly through July 2020.

Lisa Tuttle is the owner of Posh Pets, a Dallas pet boutique brand. With more than a decade in business, she’s seen a lot of ups and downs in the pet industry. “If you think about it, right now we have people stuck at home and valuing pet companionships more than ever,” notes Tuttle. “All of these pets are getting more walks, more treats, more love. But on the other hand, everyone is worried about their finances and what the future will bring. That tells me that there’s money on the table, but customers are going to be picky about the pricing.”