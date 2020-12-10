Georgia Publix Pharmacies Now Fill Pet Med Scripts

All Publix Pharmacy locations in Georgia have begun filling pet medication prescriptions. The grocer’s Florida pharmacies began doing so this past July.

According to Publix, available medication categories include allergies; antibiotics; arthritis and anti-inflammatory; bronchitis; dry eye; ear (antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and antifungal); endocrine (Addison’s disease, Cushing’s syndrome, diabetes and hypothyroidism); heart failure; heartworm, flea and tick; motion sickness and seizures.

The prescriptions, except for those that need to be refrigerated, can be delivered to customers’ homes via Columbus, Ohio-based prescription delivery service ScriptDrop if they live within a 5-mile radius of a Publix Pharmacy, for a $5 fee. Pet medications aren’t covered by insurance.

Customers who want to transfer their pet prescriptions can call their nearest Publix Pharmacy or go online. Pet prescription transfers can’t be done through ScriptDrop.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has 1,251 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.