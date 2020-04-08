Pet Retail Sales Gaining During the Pandemic

While many grocery retailers have been offering delivery services, the COVID-19 crisis has created an immediate need for contactless delivery. In this iteration, the delivery driver leaves the packages outside of the location in a designated area without interacting with the consumer at all. In some cases, the driver will ring the doorbell or knock on the door, and then step back more than 6 feet. This way, the driver can confirm that the products were delivered, but also avoid interacting with the customer.

“Unfortunately, delivery is a little hard to start implementing if it wasn’t on your radar before all of this,” warns Austin. “You’ve got to work out your transportation and your staffing for the deliveries, as well as the packing procedures. On the other hand, curbside pickup is something you can get working on immediately.”

Curbside pickup has the consumer either order online or over the phone. Then she drives to the store and remains in her car while a staff member places the order in her backseat or trunk. For the consumer, it prevents the need to go into the store and prolong her exposure to other shoppers. For the retailer, it cuts down on the number of shoppers in the store. This process does require staffing and designating an area for the curbside pickups to occur, though.

The good news is that whatever processes grocery retailers put in place to make distance shopping possible will be beneficial far into the future. Retailers and manufacturers both report that they expect demand for these practices to extend well beyond quarantine, according to the survey by the APPA and its partners.

Ling agrees with that expectation. “This whole thing has taught me a lot about what I can live with and what I can live without,” she says. “And what I can’t live without is dog food [for Lilo.] Having someone deliver that for me is probably going to continue well after it’s safe for me to do my shopping on my own.”