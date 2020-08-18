73rd Annual Consumer Expenditures Report: Upheaval and Opportunity

The year 2020 will be remembered as a year unlike any other for retailers of food and consumables, and it’s not even over. The year began in fine shape with a robust economy, a strong labor market and reasonably priced fuel bolstering shoppers’ ability to drive retail sales. But then a change happened that was unlike anything that retail and consumer goods companies had ever seen. The outbreak of COVID-19 arrived in the United States in January, and the declaration of a national emergency in March prompted a shopper feeding frenzy as Americans sheltered in place, learned to work remotely, sought to protect themselves and rediscovered cooking.

The surge in spending and new lifestyles for millions of Americans stressed supply chains, caused rampant out-of-stocks, disrupted promotional activity and led some suppliers to adjust production lines to focus on core assortments.

When the dust settled from all of the pantry loading and lifestyle changes, it was common to see retailers report same-store sales growth in key grocery categories of 30% or more. Then another major behavior shift happened as COVID-19 intensified and daily news reports informed the nation of mounting case counts and death tolls. Amid the toxic information environment, scores of shoppers sought to avoid stores, which by May and June had been equipped with numerous protective measures and enhanced cleaning protocols. The result for retailers was rapid shopper adoption of digital grocery, most noticeably the “buy online, pick up at store” model. From the largest chains to single-store operators, growth in digital grocery was universal, with fewer but larger transaction sizes the norm.