PCC Community Markets Teams With Shipt on Grocery Delivery

PCC Community Markets and Shipt have joined forces to bring same-day grocery delivery to customers across Washington state’s Puget Sound area. Shipt Shoppers can deliver PCC items to residents’ doors in as short a time as one hour.

“PCC is committed to providing exceptional products and experiences for our customers – whether that’s in our stores or getting our trusted products delivered to their door,” noted Darrell Vannoy, the cooperative grocer’s SVP of merchandising and marketing. “Partnering with Shipt and their people-first philosophy aligns with our vision to inspire the health and well-being of our community. We are excited to bring this convenient option to both of our customers.”

“We’re excited to partner with PCC to bring locally sourced, authentic and fresh ingredients from the Pacific Northwest directly to our customers’ doors,” said Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt. “By removing grocery shopping from their to-do lists, customers will have time to focus on more important things. They can rely on Shipt’s community of shoppers, known for going above and beyond, to provide a personalized shopping experience – shopping the PCC aisles, carefully selecting each item just as they would for themselves.”

With Shipt’s most recent product features, Dietary Preferences and Preferred Shoppers, PCC customers can receive a personalized shopping experience. New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area online or by downloading the Shipt app.

For a limited time, new customers can get $50 off Shipt’s annual membership, which is usually $99, through Jan. 14 and entering the code 4D27978717F. Further, eligible U.S. Visa credit cardholders can enroll their Visa consumer credit card to receive free Shipt membership, which comes with free delivery on Shipt marketplace orders of more than $35.

With an active membership of more than 100,000 members, Seattle-based PCC Community Markets operates 16 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. The co-op also plans to open new stores in Madison Valley and relocate its Kirkland location.

Available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations.