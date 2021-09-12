Shipt and Wynshop to Expand Same-Day Delivery for Regional Grocers

Shopping and delivery company Shipt has joined forces with digital commerce solution provider Wynshop (formerly known as ThryveAI) to offer a fully integrated, out-of-the-box solution enabling regional grocers to offer same-day delivery to their shoppers. Shipt will deliver orders made through the grocers’ own digital storefronts on Wynshop’s platform.

“Wynshop is committed to helping local store-based grocers deliver unique and compelling online experiences to amplify customer loyalty,” noted Neil Moses, CEO of Miami-based Wynshop. “Shipt’s stellar reputation for customer service, combined with its vast network of Shipt Shoppers, reaching 80% of U.S. households, makes them the perfect partner to deliver on this commitment. Together, we’re bringing an efficient fulfillment solution and the fastest delivery option to the local level, giving grocers the tools they need to own their digital businesses, build a customer community and scale up profitably.”

Wynshop’s digital commerce platform offers technological advantages that were previously only available to a small number of sophisticated retailers with the resources to build and maintain custom solutions.

“We’re excited that our partnership with Wynshop gives more grocers of all sizes, especially local and regional favorites, an easy way to reliably and flexibly scale their fulfillment options,” said Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt. “We'll be able to offer Wynshop’s partners access to a community of Shipt Shoppers, who are committed to going above and beyond to make sure every order is exactly right, and delivered quickly. Between offering Shipt’s marketplace for incremental sales and supporting the growing desire for a grocer to also have their own e-commerce website, we’re focused on meeting and supporting grocers where they are in their delivery journey.”

Wynshop, which works with such grocers as United Supermarkets and Wakefern, will begin expanding Shipt’s same-day delivery capabilities to its platform early next year. Shipt is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities.

Shipt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations. Lubbock, Texas-based United Supermarkets is one of the banners of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, which operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities, and is No. 8 on PG’s list. The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, and is No. 23 on The PG 100.