ThryveAI Becomes Wynshop

Digital commerce platform provider ThryveAI is rebranding as Wynshop. The name change was done to more clearly convey the company’s services and benefits to retailers.

The newly-coined Wynshop works with several independent grocery chains around the country to support their e-commerce needs, from order fulfillment to same-day service to the digital management of high SKU counts. The company’s digital solutions include artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies that can be used to help smaller grocers better compete against larger retailers that have more expansive technology platforms; the provider estimates that grocers can save 35% to 60% on total cost of ownership with the cloud versus on-premise services and also save up to two-thirds of costs on fulfillment with AI-supported picking technology and efficient curbside pickup orchestration.

According to CEO Neil Moses, the refresh comes at a time when e-commerce business among independent grocers is booming. "Our e-commerce technology is a full generation ahead of most other solutions and we quickly realized that the word 'thrive' and the technology 'AI' fell short in describing the competitive advantages we bring our clients," he explained. “Our new name, Wynshop, better reflects the mission of our organization, which applies imagination, expertise, and a relentless commitment to innovation to help more clients become wildly successful.”

Wynshop is based in Miami.