Shipt Membership Now a Perk for Visa Cardholders

Visa credit cardholders in the United States can now get a free Shipt membership to order products from local grocers and national chains including Target and CVS. The on-demand delivery service has teamed up with digital payment provider Visa to offer that benefit.

The new benefit is available to all Visa consumer credit card issuers, further broadening the appeal of online ordering at a time of shifting consumer purchasing habits. Visa Infinite cardholders can create a Shipt account to get up to three years of free membership with free delivery on orders over $35; Visa Signature cardholders can get three months of free Shipt membership, then nine months of membership at a half-off discount with free delivery on orders over $35. Consumers who hold all other Visa credit card types can access one free month of Shipt membership, then three months of membership at 50% off with free delivery on orders exceeding $35.

“When we began discussing this opportunity, it became immediately apparent that Shipt and Visa value investment in innovative solutions and above-and-beyond customer service," said Kelly Caruso, CEO at Shipt. "Together, we're proud to offer Visa consumer credit cardholders the benefit of time savings and convenience by leveraging a network of trusted Shipt Shoppers who are committed to getting you exactly what you want, when you want it."

Brian Cole, Visa’s head of product, North America, says that the benefit will make shopping more convenient and easier for its cardholders. "On-demand-delivery has become an essential and valuable part of the shopping experience for many Americans,” he declared.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations. The Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt continues to expand its reach, adding more than 30 retailer partners in 2021 and tripling its base of shoppers. The company estimates that its personal shopping and delivery service is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities.