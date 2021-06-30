PCC Community Markets Introduces Shared Values Meal Program

PCC Community Markets (PCC), the largest community-owned food market in the United States, has debuted the Shared Values Meal program as part of its continuing efforts to provide greater affordable food access in Washington state’s Puget Sound area. Each month, shoppers can purchase a $9.95 Shared Values Meal that feeds up to four and can be ready to eat in less than 30 minutes.

“As a neighborhood grocer, we are actively working to address food insecurity in our region,” noted PCC CEO and President Suzy Monford. “Introducing the Shared Values Meal program is another step in the co-op living its values; we are taking action to support our community with more affordable access to healthy, organic food.”

“PCC looks for ways to best provide for our community through the co-op’s grocery rescue program and with contributions to local food banks and small farms,” said Brenna Davis, the cooperative grocer’s VP of social and environmental responsibility. “Through these long-standing programs, PCC provides immediate support to more than 40 organizations and family-owned farms across the Puget Sound. And the new Shared Values Meal program is a natural extension of our ongoing efforts to increase access to healthy, organic food.”

Each month’s Shared Values Meal will offer sustainably sourced staples and a simple recipe. The first meal is Red Curry Vegetables with Coconut Milk over Jasmine Rice. Shoppers must buy the following items together to get the deal: Field Day Organic Thai Jasmine White Rice, Field Day Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk, Thai Kitchen Red Curry Paste, and Cascadian Farm Frozen Organic California-Style Blend Vegetables.

“UNFI is proud to partner with PCC on their new Shared Values Meal program supporting food access within the community,” said Bekah Swan, president of Brands+ at Providence, R.I.-based UNFI, whose non-GMO, organic Field Day brand is participating in the first month’s recipe.

As well as the Shared Values Meal program, PCC strives to offer members and shoppers affordable options on many everyday items. The co-op regularly holds weekly specials that are available without coupons and accepts EBT at all locations. Two other options at PCC for budget-conscious shoppers are the co-op’s broad array of bulk items and the value-priced Field Day brand.

With an active membership of more than 90,000 households, Seattle-based PCC operates 15 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. The co-op also plans to open new stores in Downtown Seattle and Madison Valley, and relocate its Kirkland location.

UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 47 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.