PCC Community Markets Announces Opening Date for Downtown Seattle Store

“I've grown up with PCC, first shopping there with my family as a kid and later as a staff member,” said Eli Dorr-Fay, a longtime PCC employee who was named store manager. "The launch of PCC Corner Market represents a new chapter in how we bring fresh, local foods to Downtown Seattle's residents and workers, and I'm thrilled to be part of it. Returning to this neighborhood offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with the community and help create a welcoming, vibrant space that reflects the heart of the co-op.”

Although it has gone through an update, the smaller store still includes artworks from Andrea M. Wilbur-Sigo of the Squaxin Island Tribe. “We are honored to have Andrea Wilbur-Sigo’s work return to our downtown location. Each of our stores strives to reflect the communities they serve. Spotlighting and celebrating local talent brings a sense of connection and inspiration to the shopping experience,” said Srinivasan.

The grand opening next month will include live music, free samples and giveaways to the first 50 shoppers. Once open, the market will serve shoppers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The refresh in downtown Seattle comes as PCC has experienced its own rebrand. In May, the co-op reported that it turned a modest profit last year, after a difficult 2023. Net sales rose 3.1% during the latest fiscal year, reaching $449.9 million.

Founded in Seattle in 1953, the co-op runs 15 stores in the Pacific Northwest. PCC Community Markets was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents for 2025.