 Skip to main content

PCC Community Markets Announces Opening Date for Downtown Seattle Store

Co-op revamped previously shuttered site into a smaller space with weekday service
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
PCC downtown
The first PCC Corner Market in Seattle has been designed for a shifting shopper base.

PCC Community Markets is putting the finishing touches on its reconfigured location in downtown Seattle. The co-op that serves the greater Seattle area announced that the small format outpost, called the PCC Corner Market, will officially open on July 15 at 9 a.m.

The market originally occupied a larger footprint and closed in late 2023 after only two years in business following challenges in that urban area. At the time, CEO Krish Srinivasan said that the location had become unprofitable.

As downtown Seattle has experienced a rebound, the reimagined smaller-scale store at 4th Avenue and Union Street is designed to meet the needs of commuters, visitors and local residents during the weekday. Customers can pick up convenient items for breakfast and lunch and choose from an array of grab-and-go offerings for dinner and other meals and snacks. Other features include deli products from the PCC Market Kitchen, a hot bar, salad bar, fresh sushi and an assortment of beer and wine, along with everyday grocery staples and essentials.

[RELATED: Whole Foods Daily Shop Comes to Hell’s Kitchen]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“I've grown up with PCC, first shopping there with my family as a kid and later as a staff member,” said Eli Dorr-Fay, a longtime PCC employee who was named store manager. "The launch of PCC Corner Market represents a new chapter in how we bring fresh, local foods to Downtown Seattle's residents and workers, and I'm thrilled to be part of it. Returning to this neighborhood offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with the community and help create a welcoming, vibrant space that reflects the heart of the co-op.” 

Although it has gone through an update, the smaller store still includes artworks from Andrea M. Wilbur-Sigo of the Squaxin Island Tribe. “We are honored to have Andrea Wilbur-Sigo’s work return to our downtown location. Each of our stores strives to reflect the communities they serve. Spotlighting and celebrating local talent brings a sense of connection and inspiration to the shopping experience,” said Srinivasan.

The grand opening next month will include live music, free samples and giveaways to the first 50 shoppers. Once open, the market will serve shoppers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The refresh in downtown Seattle comes as PCC has experienced its own rebrand. In May, the co-op reported that it turned a modest profit last year, after a difficult 2023. Net sales rose 3.1% during the latest fiscal year, reaching $449.9 million.

Founded in Seattle in 1953, the co-op runs 15 stores in the Pacific Northwest. PCC Community Markets was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents for 2025

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds