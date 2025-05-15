Pay-Less Markets Inducted Into Guam Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business Hall of Fame
75-year-old food retailer serves thousands across island
Serving thousands of families across Guam, the company has been a steadfast advocate for local values, health and wellness, and environmental responsibility through such initiatives as the Health Smart program, Mission Zero Bag and the Pay-Less Community Foundation.
“This recognition by the Guam Chamber of Commerce is both humbling and inspiring,” continued Calvo. “It reaffirms our mission to serve our island with pride and purpose for generations to come.”
Established in 1950, Hagåtña, Guam-based Pay-Less Markets has grown from one store to eight, with locations in Dededo, Maite, Mangilao, Micro-Mall, Oka, Sinajana, Sumay and Yigo. Pay-Less also has five SuperDrug locations in Dededo, IHP Medical Group Clinic, Oka, Yigo, and Maite.