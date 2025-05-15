Pay-Less Markets Inducted Into Guam Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business Hall of Fame

Newly inducted into the Guam Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business Hall of Fame, Pay-Less Markets was celebrated for its 75-year history of excellence in retail, community impact and commitment to the people of the island.

Pay-Less Markets, a division of PMC Inv. Inc., has been inducted into the Guam Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing local businesses that have made lasting contributions to the island’s economy, community and culture.

The award was formally presented on Saturday, May 3, at the Guam Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Hall of Fame Gala, where Pay-Less Markets was celebrated for its 75-year history of excellence in retail, community impact and commitment to the people of Guam.

