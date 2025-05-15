 Skip to main content

Pay-Less Markets Inducted Into Guam Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business Hall of Fame

75-year-old food retailer serves thousands across island
Bridget Goldschmidt
Newly inducted into the Guam Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business Hall of Fame, Pay-Less Markets was celebrated for its 75-year history of excellence in retail, community impact and commitment to the people of the island.

Pay-Less Markets, a division of PMC Inv. Inc., has been inducted into the Guam Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing local businesses that have made lasting contributions to the island’s economy, community and culture. 

The award was formally presented on Saturday, May 3, at the Guam Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Hall of Fame Gala, where Pay-Less Markets was celebrated for its 75-year history of excellence in retail, community impact and commitment to the people of Guam.

“This honor belongs to our entire Pay-Less family — our team members, customers and community partners who have stood by us for generations,” said Pay-Less Markets CEO Kathy Calvo. “As a locally owned and operated business, we have always believed in serving a greater purpose in the lives of Guam and her people — through quality service, sustainability efforts and community programs that make a real difference.”

Serving thousands of families across Guam, the company has been a steadfast advocate for local values, health and wellness, and environmental responsibility through such initiatives as the Health Smart program, Mission Zero Bag and the Pay-Less Community Foundation.

“This recognition by the Guam Chamber of Commerce is both humbling and inspiring,” continued Calvo. “It reaffirms our mission to serve our island with pride and purpose for generations to come.”

Established in 1950, Hagåtña, Guam-based Pay-Less Markets has grown from one store to eight, with locations in Dededo, Maite, Mangilao, Micro-Mall, Oka, Sinajana, Sumay and Yigo. Pay-Less also has five SuperDrug locations in Dededo, IHP Medical Group Clinic, Oka, Yigo, and Maite. 

