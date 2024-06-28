Path to Purchase Institute Announces Inaugural Storefronts Event
Brand marketers get free opportunity to hear from retailer media networks on their 2025 plans and explore new trends and strategies
Storefronts also provides a unique opportunity for networks and brands to collaborate and pave the way for innovative partnerships and strategies for the year ahead. Not only will the event empower brands to refine their marketing approaches and enhance customer engagement, but also to capitalize on emerging trends and consumer behavior in the retail media landscape.
The event, hosted in partnership with shelf-edge media provider Vestcom and Mood Media's in-store digital advertising provider, Vibenomics, will take place at the Hilton Chicago, located at 720 South Michigan Avenue.
This article was originally covered in sister publication Path to Purchase Institute.