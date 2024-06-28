Path to Purchase Institute Announces Inaugural Storefronts Event

The Path to Purchase Institute is thrilled to announce its inaugural Storefronts event (think upfronts for in-store retail media), where brand marketers will hear directly from leading U.S. retailer media networks on their visions for 2025.

This one-day event will take place on Sept. 12, 2024, in Chicago and is free for CPG brand marketers to attend. Limited access to the event is available to retailer media networks and solutions providers.

Retailer media networks will give dynamic presentations highlighting future plans and showcasing new trends and approaches shaping in-store retail media.