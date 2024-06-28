 Skip to main content

Path to Purchase Institute Announces Inaugural Storefronts Event

Brand marketers get free opportunity to hear from retailer media networks on their 2025 plans and explore new trends and strategies
Jackie Barba
Jackie Barba EIQ
Path to purchase institute

The Path to Purchase Institute is thrilled to announce its inaugural Storefronts event (think upfronts for in-store retail media), where brand marketers will hear directly from leading U.S. retailer media networks on their visions for 2025. 

This one-day event will take place on Sept. 12, 2024, in Chicago and is free for CPG brand marketers to attend. Limited access to the event is available to retailer media networks and solutions providers. 

Retailer media networks will give dynamic presentations highlighting future plans and showcasing new trends and approaches shaping in-store retail media.

Storefronts also provides a unique opportunity for networks and brands to collaborate and pave the way for innovative partnerships and strategies for the year ahead. Not only will the event empower brands to refine their marketing approaches and enhance customer engagement, but also to capitalize on emerging trends and consumer behavior in the retail media landscape.

The event, hosted in partnership with shelf-edge media provider Vestcom and Mood Media's in-store digital advertising provider, Vibenomics, will take place at the Hilton Chicago, located at 720 South Michigan Avenue.

This article was originally covered in sister publication Path to Purchase Institute.

