P2PI Announces Retail Media Summit UK

The Path to Purchase Institute has announced its inaugural Retail Media Summit UK, taking place on Oct. 11 in Central London. Hosted in partnership with U.K.-based retail media agency group SMG, the event is designed to help CPG and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) brands and retailers based in the UK and United States navigate the complicated, rapidly shifting retail media arena.

What to Expect

The curated, cross-Atlantic event will feature retailer and brand leadership panels covering the latest technology and media innovations in retail media networks, retail media activation best practices, campaign measurability, the need for standardization, and so much more. We'll also share new proprietary research that digs into shopper engagement with retail media and consumer behavior across the path to purchase.

Join leading experts from the UK and United States for a full day of education and inspiration, with opportunities to network, exchange ideas and gain invaluable insights that will help your business unlock the full power of retail media. You’ll be sure to leave with fresh perspectives, new strategies and stronger relationships.

The event is FREE to attend for brands and retailers. Limited tickets are available so secure yours today!

Venue and agenda details coming soon.