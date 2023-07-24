Advertisement
Scenes From 1st GroceryTech 2023

Inaugural event gathered grocery and technology executives for 3 days of networking, education and fun. See photos that emerged from the captivating event.
GroceryTech

The inaugural GroceryTech event, held in-person at the Westin Cincinnati hotel, brought together the combined community of business and technology grocery executives on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation. Below are a few exclusive shots from the event.

GroceryTech Team

Above: The event was produced by RIS News and Progressive Grocer. Left to right: Marci Saling, Tammy Rokowski, Theresa Kossack, Dave Cappelli, Albert Guffanti, Gina Acosta, Gabriela Silva, Paula Lashinsky, Lynn Petrak, Bridget Goldschmidt and Jamie Goodman

GroceryTech

Above left: Publishers Albert Guffanti and Paula Lashinsky welcome attendees to the first GroceryTech! Below left: Keynoter Jody Kalmbach of Kroger. Right: Albert Guffanti welcomes Sylvain Perrier, CEO of Mercatus, up to the stage to kickoff the day.

grocerytech

Above and below right: Attendees enjoy the cocktail session after a jam-packed day. Left: Power Hour attendees network and make powerful connections.

GroceryTech4

Right: Kevin Miller, The Fresh Market, delivers an energizing session Friday morning. Above left: Jilea and Jamie Hemmings, Nourish + Bloom Market; Alexa Dash, Dash's Markets; and Elizabeth Lafontaine, EnsembleIQ. Below left: Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer; Victor Vercammen, Giant Eagle; Rana Schiff, Kroger; and Michael Criscuolo, Wakefern Food Corp.

GroceryTech

Left: Paula Kash and Ashley Lalande of Kroger accept the OpEx Award. Above right: Attendees enjoy a cocktail reception after a jam-packed day. Below right: Jimmy Link of Fresh Thyme; Jenn Bastin of Kroger; Kyle Eggerding of Albertsons

GroceryTech

Above right: Brendan O'Brien, 84.51; Kate Cullen, Kroger; Grant Shova, PepsiCo; and Kim Viccaro, Kenvue. Below right: Engaged attendees ask questions to the speakers throughout the event. Left: Kirk Ball, Giant Eagle, closes out the first GroceryTech during a panel session.

