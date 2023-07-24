Scenes From 1st GroceryTech 2023

Above right: Brendan O'Brien, 84.51; Kate Cullen, Kroger; Grant Shova, PepsiCo; and Kim Viccaro, Kenvue. Below right: Engaged attendees ask questions to the speakers throughout the event. Left: Kirk Ball, Giant Eagle, closes out the first GroceryTech during a panel session.

SUBSCRIBE to RIS News and Progressive Grocer for weekly news and updates.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication RIS.