Ozo True Bite Plant-Based Bacon

Plant-based food brand Ozo has now officially launched its True Bite Plant-Based Bacon, following the successful launch of True Bite Chicken cutlets and shreds earlier this year. Available in Cracked Black Pepper, Applewood Smoke and Spicy Jalapeño flavors, the refrigerated product offers the smell, sizzle and taste of traditional bacon, but with zero cholesterol and less fat. Ozo’s easy-to-prepare plant-based bacon is created by a unique process that combines cutting-edge capabilities, culinary ingenuity and plant-based expertise. The suggested retail price for a 7.2-ounce package of any variety is $7.99. Ozo is owned by Planterra Foods, which is part of JBS USA.