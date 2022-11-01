Ozo True Bite Plant-Based Chicken Cutlet and Shreds

Planterra Foods, owned by JBS USA, has expanded its offering of plant-based proteins with the True Bite Plant-Based Chicken Cutlet and True Bite Plant-Based Chicken Shreds, both under the Ozo brand. Differentiating these products from anything else on the market are their flavor and texture, which, according to Planterra, is comparable to that of real whole-muscle chicken. The first-of-their-kind vegan and non-GMO options are also packed with protein, with more fiber and less fat than traditional meat sources. Both product lines are pre-seasoned and ready to cook in just 10 minutes. Slated to hit the fresh meat sections of grocery stores nationwide early this year, the plant-based chicken items come in the following varieties: Garlic & Herb Cutlet, Sea Salt & Pepper Cutlet, BBQ Shreds, and Rotisserie-style Shreds. A 9-ounce package of the cutlet or an 8-ounce of the shreds retail for a suggested $6.99 each.