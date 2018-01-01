Osso Good Bone Broth Soup’r Foods

Osso Good Co. is debuting its new Bone Broth Soup’r Foods, said to be a rich, nutrient-dense line of soups and broths. Bone Broth Soup’r Foods blends organic vegetables and herbs in a mix that is Whole30 Approved, paleo-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, and made without added antibiotics or artificial flavors. Available in three flavors:Tomato Basil, Butternut Squash and Thai Carrot, the products are sold in frozen, BPA-free 12-ounce stand-up pouches for a suggested $7.99 each.