One Red Velvet Cake Protein Bar

Boasting 20 grams of protein and just a gram of sugar per serving, One's newest protein bar variety, Red Velvet Cake, offers a new Valentine's Day-inspired quick nutrition option for busy people. One's Red Velvet Cake protein bar serves up the same type of nutrition One's other bars are known for but with the unmistakable taste of red velvet cake, dipped in a cream-cheese frosting. The brand calls its new concoction suitable for a "commute, a post-gym snack, breakfast, lunch, dinner, or just because", and retails for a suggested $2.49-$2.79.