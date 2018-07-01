O, That's Good Better-for-You Frozen Pizzas

Kraft Heinz has collaborated with Oprah Winfrey to launch a line of premium frozen pizzas with a nutritious twist. Part of the Mealtime Stories series – which also includes soups and sides – O, That's Good frozen pizzas have a crust made with one-third cauliflower and contain no artificial flavors or dyes. The pizzas come in four varieties: Fire Roasted Veggie, Pepperoni, Supreme and Five Cheese. Of Mealtime Stories' profits, 10 percent will be equally split between charitable organizations Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America.