Nurture Ranch 1 Steer Ground Beef is said to be the only packaged grass-fed ground beef made up of meat from just one steer per pack and a code tracing the nurturing history from birth to harvest. Each package is processed from one steer, a method said to be 100 percent cleaner than industry standards, meaning ground beef average acceptable standards for potential bacteria is 100 percent more than Nurture Ranch 1 Steer and 1 Cow ground beef. The beef is claimed to not have a heavy, rich aftertaste due to it being cleaner. The beef is 100 percent grass fed and retails for a suggested $9 per 1-pound package.