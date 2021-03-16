The latest breakfast sausage varieties from Niman Ranch are Applewood Smoked Bacon, made with the brand’s award-winning artisanal uncured bacon, and sweet Vermont Maple, the ideal accompaniment to a stack of pancakes. The full line of Niman Ranch breakfast sausages, which also includes classic pork and apple cinnamon varieties, is now available nationwide at select specialty grocers. Cooked in just five minutes, the convenient sausages are crafted from high-quality Certified Humane meat sourced from small independent family farmers and ranchers who raise their livestock on pasture or in deeply bedded pens, sustainably and using no antibiotics or hormones, ever. Breakfast at home as a trend isn’t likely to end anytime soon: According to Mintel, 62% of consumers are making more breakfasts from scratch due to the pandemic, and experts anticipate that these new habits will stick. The Niman Ranch Breakfast Sausage line retails for a suggested price range of $4.99-$5.99 per 8-ounce pack of any variety.