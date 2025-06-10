 Skip to main content

NGA and FMS Solutions Partner on Summits

Both events offer opportunities for indies to gain competitive edge in grocery
Events held by National Grocers Association and FMS Solutions for independent grocers will take place the same week in October at the Fairmont, in Washington, D.C.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent grocery sector, has formed a partnership with financial services company FMS Solutions covering this year’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit, scheduled for Oct. 20-21, and the inaugural FMS Profit Summit, slated for Oct. 22-24. The two events, which will both be held at the Fairmont, in Washington, D.C., offer sessions on policy, technology and profit strategies for independent grocers. 

“NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit has been a must-attend event for industry leaders to gather in Washington D.C., and participate in high-impact education, strategic meetings and advocacy,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “This year’s partnership with FMS Solutions will further enhance the event, delivering valuable insights and new experiences to independent supermarket leaders, while making it easier for busy owners and their teams to attend two great conferences in the same week.”

This year’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit will feature sessions on trends shaping the future of grocery retail, economic insights for independent grocers, innovation, and a range of other topics important to indies, while the FMS Profit Summit begins on Wednesday, October 22 is tailored to independent retailers that want to enhance their business strategies, stay ahead of industry trends, and engage with like-minded peers interested in growth and innovation. Through impactful sessions, actionable strategies and significant networking, the summit aims to provide real-world takeaways to help businesses succeed. 

“FMS is excited to bring the FMS Profit Summit to independent grocers this year, following NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit,” said Robert Graybill, CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based FMS. “The Profit Summit is designed for independent retailers to sharpen their business strategies, explore emerging trends and gain practical strategies that will help bolster financial success.” 

