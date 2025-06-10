NGA and FMS Solutions Partner on Summits

This year’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit will feature sessions on trends shaping the future of grocery retail, economic insights for independent grocers, innovation, and a range of other topics important to indies, while the FMS Profit Summit begins on Wednesday, October 22 is tailored to independent retailers that want to enhance their business strategies, stay ahead of industry trends, and engage with like-minded peers interested in growth and innovation. Through impactful sessions, actionable strategies and significant networking, the summit aims to provide real-world takeaways to help businesses succeed.

“FMS is excited to bring the FMS Profit Summit to independent grocers this year, following NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit,” said Robert Graybill, CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based FMS. “The Profit Summit is designed for independent retailers to sharpen their business strategies, explore emerging trends and gain practical strategies that will help bolster financial success.”