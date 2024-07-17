 Skip to main content

New Partner Takes the Helm of Save A Lot in Pennsylvania

Store in Johnstown holds reopening event
Lynn Petrak
SAL in Johnstown
New retail partners are taking over a Save A Lot in Johnstown, Pa., about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh.

A Save A Lot in Johnstown, Pa., has changed hands. The store at 346 Sheridan Street is reopening under the ownership of Khalid Ajmal and Affan Ajmal.

To mark the occasion, the local discount grocer hosted a celebration on July 17. The event featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting with local Chamber of Commerce officials, a community cookout and giveaways, including reusable Save A Lot bags filled with grocery favorites handed out to the first 100 customers.

“My son Affan and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide well-stocked stores filled with fresh produce and meat cut daily in stores to our Johnstown customers,” said Khalid Ajmal. “My team and I are passionate about bringing great quality and value to our customers and hope to reach even more families locally as we’ve completely renovated and welcome shoppers back to the store.”

Bill Mayo, chief development officer at Save A Lot, said that the store is in good hands. “Khalid, Affan and their team are first-rate operators and we’re excited to see them open this store in Johnstown. I know their commitment to serve customers with quality products and top-notch service will benefit the Johnstown community for many years to come,” he said.

The Johnstown store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Founded in 1977, Save a Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company  is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

