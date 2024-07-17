New Partner Takes the Helm of Save A Lot in Pennsylvania

Bill Mayo, chief development officer at Save A Lot, said that the store is in good hands. “Khalid, Affan and their team are first-rate operators and we’re excited to see them open this store in Johnstown. I know their commitment to serve customers with quality products and top-notch service will benefit the Johnstown community for many years to come,” he said.

The Johnstown store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Founded in 1977, Save a Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.