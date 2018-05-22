New Formats Change the Way Grocers Sell Private Label

Millennials have been accused of changing everything from the typical 9-to-5 workday to the average age at which people get married. Now you can add grocery shopping to that list.

Since 2012, spending on fresh food has grown more than twice as fast as within the center store. As a result, nontraditional food retailers such as Walgreens and Rite-Aid have added fresh food for quick trips. Even Dollar General has added fresh produce and fresh meat.

Millennials aren’t the only reason for the change, however. Consumers in general are making more frequent, smaller trips to the grocery store to buy “just in time” food that’s prepared, convenient and closer to consumption. Retailers are responding to the new trend in innovative ways to promote their private label products.

Small Urban Formats

More and more retailers are debuting small-format stores to cater to a shopping demographic looking for convenient, quick fill-in trips. Meijer, for example, recently revealed plans to open six small-format stores in urban settings by 2021. Retailers are also planning small-format stores in the urban markets and college towns where most Millennials dwell. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, nearly all of Target’s 30 new locations were small – most under 50,000 square feet, and some only 20,000.

Due to the smaller footprint, small-format stores are limited as to the number of SKUs they can put on the shelves, and therefore, they have to be much more targeted. Shelf space is reserved for key categories of merchandise, reducing clutter and unnecessary stock to provide a simple, straightforward and relevant shopping experience. Much of that real estate is being dedicated to retailers’ private label products.

The smaller format also allows retailers to practice localization. By researching the demographics of the areas where the small-format stores are located, retailers can target the local demographic by offering select food that the local consumers want, establishing a much more personalized, meaningful shopping experience for customers. They can also continually adapt inventory to meet the local demand.