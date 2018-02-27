Sam's Club Now Delivers Through Instacart

Sam’s Club has added same-day delivery of groceries and everyday essentials through third-party delivery service Instacart in three markets

Customers in the Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth; and St. Louis metropolitan areas can now visit samsclub.com/instacart to fill their virtual carts with items such as produce, meat and frozen foods for delivery to their doorsteps in as little as an hour. No membership to the club chain is required.

However, members can save their membership number in the loyalty-card section to receive membership rewards and lower, member-only pricing on goods.

“We know our members love our mix of exciting items, and appreciate it when we make life a little easier for them," said Sachin Padwal, Sam’s Club’s VP of omnichannel and in-club product.Whether it’s Scan & Go, Club Pickup – and now delivery in as little as an hour– shopping with Sam’s Club is getting easier and more convenient, and we’re just getting started. Instacart is a trusted partner by so many customers; we are thrilled to be launching this service with them.”

In addition to plans to consolidate its membership structure, Sam’s Club recently revealed its intent to improve ecommerce offerings by adding free shipping and opening more ecommerce warehouses in 2018, Reuters noted. This, in addition to store closures and layoffs last month, are part of a “strategic shift” championed by the chain’s new CEO, John Furner, who is attempting to turn around Sam’s Club’s business as it competes against such threats as ecommerce giant Amazon, club-chain rival Costco Wholesale Corp. and other competitors such as club-style ecommerce startup Boxed.com.

A division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., Sam’s Club services millions of members through its nearly 600 club stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.