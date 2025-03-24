Naturally Colorado Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Naturally Colorado is rolling out four key initiatives to ensure continued growth and impact:
Naturally Colorado aims to grow its membership by 20% in 2025, strengthening its network of entrepreneurs, investors and conscious business leaders. Members gain access to resources, networking opportunities and educational programs designed to support their growth and success.
The Naturally Rising: The Conscious Business Pitch Competition marks the start of Naturally Colorado’s 20th anniversary celebration, uniting industry leaders, investors and community members to recognize the organization’s impact. On April 2, five brand finalists representing the next generation of brands making a difference in the natural products space will compete for a prize package valued at nearly $60,000. The finalists are Anna Zesbaugh, Corpse Reviver (functional beverages packed with electrolytes and minerals for hydration and recovery); Ben Jacobs, Tocabe: The only Native American-owned and operated restaurant in metro Denver, specializing in Indigenous cuisine; Jacob Trumbull, Roaring Fork Mill (a family-owned mill focused on heritage and ancient grains grown in Colorado); Patrick Libonate, Denver Bone Broth (a culinary-inspired bone broth brand crafted for sipping, with real ingredients; and Sasha Digiulian, Send Bars (clean, high-protein bars made with superfoods and functional mushrooms, designed for athletes).
To expand its statewide programming and outreach, Naturally Colorado aims to raise $50,000 in 2025. The tax-deductible will go to develop educational initiatives, mentorship programs and business support services that enable conscious entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive.
There are various ways to engage with Naturally Colorado. These include volunteering and mentorship opportunities, sponsorships, and collaborations, the organization encourages the community to take an active role in shaping the future of the natural products industry.
To further honor the Naturally Colorado community, the organization will release a “Visionary Change Makers” series starring legacy leaders who have helped shape the Colorado natural products industry and are still champions of it today.